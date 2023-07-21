Pollution :Ereyitomi moves motion to stop destruction of crude oil laden vessels

In order to curb further environmental pollution challenges that the Niger Delta are currently facing, the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has moved a motion at the Floor of the House on the need to discourage the destruction of vessels laden with stolen crude oil.



Ereyitomi as part of his motion urged the federal government and security agents to stop further setting ablaze of stolen crude oil vessels and prayed the Green chamber to mandate the Committee on environment to ensure compliance.



Ereyitomi motion was taken Tuesday during plenary and it was supported by the Honourable Member Representing Ekiti Federal Constituency 1, AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo (Rtd) and other Reps members.

The Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu who presided over plenary after taking amendment of Hon. Ereyitomi motion put the motion into voice vote and it was adopted and he referred it to the House Committee on Environment and NIMASA when constituted.