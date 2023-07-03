Political opponents underrated Gov Adeleke —Olunloyo

By Adeola Badru

FORMER governor of old Oyo State, Dr. Victor Olunloyo, yesterday, described Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as a man of destiny, who was underrated by political opponents.

Olunloyo said this while receiving the Osun State governor at his residence in Ibadan.

During the visit, Dr. Olunloyo severally exclaimed with a repeated question: “How did you do it? How did you achieve that feat?”

The former governor said: “You are a man the whole world underrated. They were in shock. Only a very few people believed you can pull it off. Tell me the secrets.

“You cleared all the legislative seats, all House of Representatives, all Senate seats and the assembly members. You took the world by surprise. What a wonderful man you are.

“Your performance as a Governor elates me. Osun is a difficult state to govern but you have changed the narrative. You are doing many wonderful things and I can see Osun people are happy with you. Keep it up.”

In his response, Governor Adeleke said he came to pay homage to the elder statesman.

He said: “I came to pay homage to you, our political father and to seek your prayers. I appreciate your kind words about the little we have been able to achieve in Osun. We will not let you down, our father and other admirers far and near.”