Political Ascendancy of Ministerial Nominee, Tunji-Ojo 

Tunji-Ojo

By Femi Salako

Member representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO), has been nominated by President Tinubu to represent Ondo State as a minister.

The choice of BTO as minister to represent Ondo State is undoubtedly a huge blessing to the Sunshine State. What is very certain is that Ondo State has been done the honour of being represented at the Federal Executive Council by her best export.

The background and antecedents of

Tunji-Ojo point at a fact that unprecedented development is sure to surface across the landscape of Ondo State. We were all witnesses to what the Akoko born politician achieved as a member of the House of Representatives. One could not have expected a lesser performance from BTO as a minister of the federal republic.

Expectedly, Tunji-Ojo is a pride to the youths of Ondo State and also the Sunshine State at large. The consummate and grassroots politician is nonetheless deserving of his new political elevation as he worked very hard for the victory of President Bola Tinubu and that of the APC in the February and March 2023 general elections.

Unarguably, the federal constituency of Tunji-Ojo delivered the highest number of votes to President Bola Tinubu during the February presidential election. Also,

the landslide victory recorded by President Tinubu in Akoko North East/North West federal constituency cannot be divorced from the ceaseless empowerment programmes organized by Tunji-Ojo for his constituents.

More so, maximum victory of President Tinubu and that of other APC candidates in Akoko North East/North West federal constituency is also attributable to the infrastructural transformation of the constituency as well as the inspiring leadership roles of Bunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Aside the invaluable contributions of Tunji-Ojo to the victory of APC and that President Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, profile of highly cerebral politician is quite intimidating. He is a man of many firsts. He is amazingly brilliant and possesses unmatched analytical strength. He has proven his mettle as the House Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Tunji-Ojo also dedicated his time and intellect to serve as the Director General of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila Campaign when the Chief of Staff to the president was contesting to become Speaker of the House of Representatives. BTO also took up a similar role and responsibility for Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass. BTO equally made himself and intellect available to serve as the Director General of TJ Campaign and he delivered maximum victory at the end.

A new and glorious era now beckons in Ondo State with the nomination of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as a ministerial nominee. The Akoko born politician definitely possesses far more than what is required to make himself, Ondo and Nigeria proud in his new national assignment.

*Salako is Publisher of Triangle Media.