Polio: FCT boosts vaccination campaign with free noodles

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has embarked on a vaccine-for-noodles campaign, as part of deliberate efforts to mobilize residents, especially in rural areas, to allow their babies receive vaccination for the Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus Type-2, CVPV2.

While the World Health Organization WHO had in 2020 certified Nigeria polio-free, there emerged the Type-2 variant of the virus in 2021.

Although, the FCT is free from both the Wild Polio Virus and the Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus Type-2 CVPV2, the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat HHSS said the exercise is to sustain Nigeria’s polio eradication status.

The Secretariat also said it is a proactive effort to attain herd immunity to guard against an outbreak, in the event of possible importation of the virus from three affected states and countries of concern.

Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr Isah Y. Vatsa who disclosed this at a news conference Friday in Abuja said the board is targeting about 2.5 million babies for the two-week exercise which commences from 29th July till 11th August 2023.

Noting that there are two categories of vaccines – fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine fIPV and novel Oral Polio Vaccine nOPV2 – with one oral and the other injectable, Dr Vatsa said the noodles to be given out to those who accept the vaccines are locally made and certified fit for humans.

Nigeria had in 2021 recorded 1,027 cases in 29 states including the FCT; 168 cases in 2022 and 14 cases in three states in 2023, with the FCT not recording any case.

However, Dr Vatsa said with the exercise, the board will also be embarking on active case search to detect other diseases of public health significance.

He said to address cases of vaccine hesitancy, the board has partnered traditional and religious rulers and has also recruited more women to administer the vaccine, especially in settlements where males are not allowed entry into apartments with females.

Noting that there will also be a mop-up exercise to ensure full vaccination coverage, Dr Vatsa said; “Nigeria has been certified free of the Wild Polio Virus since August 25, 2020. However, the transmission of another strain, the circulating Variant Polio Virus type2 (CVPV2) had continued. In 2022 alone, Nigeria reported 168 cases of this CVPV2.

“For Nigeria to be completely free from Polio, we must interrupt the residual risk of all forms of poliovirus and boost Routine Immunization coverage in the country. And we are on course.

“We have recorded only 14 cases in Nigeria in 2023. Fortunately, there has not been any case in the FCT, but we know that the world is a global village, and the risk of importation of either the wild polio viruses and/or circulating Variant Polio Virus is very high. The danger of not interrupting the transmission of this CVPV2 cases is that, if it is allowed to circulate in under-immunized or unimmunized populations for long enough, or replicate in an immunodeficient individual, the weakened virus can revert to a form that causes illness and paralysis.

“The Immunization Campaign we are starting in the FCT tomorrow 29th July 2023 till 11th August, is a supplemental immunization exercise aimed at interrupting the risk of transmission of all forms of the poliovirus and boosting the Routine Immunization coverage in the FCT. The target is to reach and vaccinate every child 0 to 59 months of age in the FCT, irrespective of their previous vaccination status.

“To achieve this target, the FCT Administration, through the Primary Health Care Board and in collaboration with the development partners have deployed several strategies to ensure that every eligible child is reached. All the PHC Facilities and government hospitals across the 6 Area Councils of the FCT will be used as vaccination post. And to ease stress on the parents and care givers, there will be temporary vaccination posts situated in Churches, Schools, Markets, Village squares and other designated centers identified by the communities, especially in areas where the PHC facility is a bit far.

“Furthermore, to serve as an incentive to mothers and caregivers to bring out their Children, Indomie Noodles will be given to every child who receives the vaccines. This strategy we believe, will improve uptake of the vaccines. And this strategy will be strictly monitored to avoid abuse and misuse.

“It is also important to let you know that for programming purposes, the immunization campaign will be done in 2 phases in the FCT:

“Phase 1 will commence on 29th July 2023 till 4th August, and will cover 5 Area Councils, namely Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, Gwagwalada & Bwari Area Councils.

“Phase 2 will commence from 5th August till 11th August 2023 and will cover Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC.

Representative of the World Health Organization WHO, Dr Kumshida Balami noted that significant progress has been made in the effort to address the evolving risk of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in Nigeria, which has seen an 89% decline in CVPV2 cases as of Week 15 of 2023.

According the her, the global round table at the 39th meeting of the Expert Review Committee ERC on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunization in Nigeria and the National Emergency Operations Centre NEOC recommended the use of both vaccines, the fIPV+nOPV2, to massively boost population immunity in 13 high-risk states of Nigeria and interrupt transmission.

She said part of the strategies being used for the current campaign is the engagement of local vigilance teams and resident community members to conduct vaccination activities.

“The security agencies and traditional leaders were also engaged to confirm the accessibility and habitation of the settlements.

“I encourage us all to maintain the current momentum as we can see the trajectory of cVPV2 suggests that it is possible to interrupt transmission by December 2023”, she added.