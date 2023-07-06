Policeman feared killed as thugs clash in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A policeman, whose identity is yet to be disclosed has been reported killed during a clash between rival thug groups at Rimi market within Kano metropolis.

While the spokesperson, of Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna insisted that the officer was only injured, an eyewitness said the police officer was lynched by the thugs.

Haruna said the officer was injured and later rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The image-maker further said the command had arrested seven thugs in connection with the face-off.

According to him, “At 11 a.m., on Tuesday, a report was received that a group of thugs were fighting at Rimi market within Kano metropolis and were attempting to attack innocent citizens.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, immediately mobilised a team of policemen to the scene. Seven suspects were arrested. However, in the process, a police officer sustained an injury on the head. He was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

“The Commissioner of Police directed that the suspects be transferred to command’s Criminal Investigation Department, State CID for a discreet investigation after which the case would be charged to court for prosecution,” Haruna stated.

On the other hand, an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred when the rival thug groups clashed in the area and the police officers stormed the area to restore normalcy.

The eyewitness, said the police failed to disperse the thugs, who turned their anger against the policemen by throwing stones and in the process, the officer fell from the police vehicle and was lynched by the thugs.