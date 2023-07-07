Police warn cultists over planned 7/7 Day celebration in Osun

The Osun State Police Command, has warned cultists in the state over a planned 7/7 Day Celebration.

The Osun state commissioner of police, Kehinde Longe issued this warning through the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo on Thursday.

The command warned hoteliers, event centers, and landlords/landladies not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related activities in the state.

Longe gave a marching orders to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical units to be alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

The police commissioner said the Command and other security agents and Civilian JTF will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assemble that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere of the state, as the plan to mark 7/7 may lead to blood shedding and destruction of properties.

The CP advises parents and guardians to caution their wards to be law-abiding, and desist from any act or unlawful gathering/ assembly before, during, and beyond the said date, as the Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

In the same vein, hoteliers, recreation/event centers, and landlords/landladies are by this announcement warned not to allow their facilities, as owners of such facilities are liable to prosecution.

The CP advised the good people of the state to go about their legitimate businesses while the Command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the citizens are urged to be security conscious, vigilant, cooperate, and collaborate with the security agents by giving useful, credible, and timely information.