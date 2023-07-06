Police vow to unravel killers of 62-year-old physically challenged man in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command on Thursday vowed to unraveled those who killed a 62-year-old physically challenged man, Adetunji Ayaji, in his house at Imasayi community in Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The septuagenarian was reportedly macheted to death on Wednesday by unknown assailants who allegedly broke into his house after his family members had departed for work.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola, who gave the assurance, while confirming the grusome murder of Ajayi in a statement she issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to Odutola, the victim was macheted to death around 3:pm on Wednesday and the family members met his lifeless body in the pool of his blood upon their return.

She said, “the command received the report of the machete to death of one Adetunji Ayaji, 62 years where unknown assailants gained entrance into the home of the deceased and murdered him.

“The unfortunate incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at about 1500hrs after the family members of the deceased went about their various daily business, leaving the physically challenged husband and father at home.

“His family members at the close of work, on arrival met late Adetunji Ayaji lifeless body in the pool of his own blood.

“The Divisional Crime Officer of Imasayi, the police jurisdiction covering the area where the dastardly act occurred on his investigation confirmed the report.

“The DCO observed the buzz line of the deceased and was taken away. His remains have been evacuated to General Hospital Ilaro where Mr. Adetunji Ajayi was certified dead, his corpse was deposited at Ilaro General Hospital for further examinations.

“The Ogun State Police Command has no firm lead about the reason behind this extreme viciousness. However, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu has been briefed and he has assured the families that the killers, bloodthirsty and cruel-minded criminals will regret their actions.

“He assured that justice will be done and the killers will definitely not go scot free but, justice must be done in respect of exposing the unfortunate perpetrators of this height of violence, condemning the senseless killing.

“The Ogun State Police Command Headquarters sympathises with members of the families for their misfortune and painful loss, and further assures that investigation is at a double quick time to unravel the crime please.”