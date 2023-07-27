Police Uniform: Skit maker, Cute Abiola will be investigated, prosecuted – Police vow

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Police Force has vowed to investigate and possibly prosecute a popular skit maker, comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, aka ‘Cute Abiola’, for desecrating the forces uniform.

Police through its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejoba, in a statement accused Cute Abiola of violating Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

Section 251 states: “Any person who, not being a person serving in any of the armed or police forces of Nigeria, wears the uniform of any of these forces, or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of any such uniform, in such manner or in such circumstances as to be likely to bring contempt on that uniform, or employs any other person so to wear such uniform or dress, is guilty of a simple offence, and is liable to imprisonment for three months or to a fine of forty naira”.

Reacting to the above law, Police vowed to investigate and possibly prosecute Abiola for showing a ‘highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform’.

The statement reads: “In as much as the law grants Nigerians the right to enjoy their fundamental human rights, the same law prohibits an individual, under whatever guise, from rubbishing the police institution or grossly violating its provisions with regards to the use of uniforms.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola,” in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July, 2023.

“The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law. Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.

“Abdulgafar Abiola will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts as the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accoutrements. The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents.

“We call on all members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions”.