Police shoot Okada rider in Lagos

By Bolanle Rasheed

LAGOS—There was a stampede, weekend, at Cele bus-stop on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos as a policeman shot a commercial motorcycle on close range.

A team of policemen from Ilasamaja division had stormed the bus-stop to effect the arrest of some commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada, who were banned by the Lagos State Government last year, from plying the route.

The victim was identified as Bashiru Umoru, whose motorcycle was seized by the policemen.

Explaining how one of the policemen shot Umoru, another rider, Abdul Sauidu, said: “The touts working for the policemen arrived there first. One of them held my brother’s motorbike before the policemen drove in.They use touts so that they can catch us unaware.

“My brother didn’t want them to go with his Okada. He begged the policemen not to take it away, that the Okada was his only means of survival. One of the policemen threatened to shoot him if he did not leave the Okada. He corked his gun and shot Umoru two times on the leg.

“They also fired six tear gas canisters at the rest of us. They collected the Okada and abandoned our brother, who was bleeding.We rushed him to New Nigerian Hospital at Kirikiri, where doctors extracted the two bullets. We have taken him to his home town in Nasarawa State for better treatment.”