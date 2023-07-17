Police seize large cache of illicit drugs, arrest 2 in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Aswani Division of the Lagos State Police Command intercepted a significant amount of illicit drugs on Wednesday night.

On July 12, 2023, law enforcement officers conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the confiscation of narcotics believed to be Indian Hemp.

During a routine stop-and-search along the Mushin-Isolo road around 11:56 p.m., police operatives discovered the illicit substances hidden inside a Toyota Sienna car with the registration number KJA 118 HV. The drugs, valued at thirteen million Naira were cleverly concealed within the vehicle.

The individuals responsible for transporting the narcotics, identified as Fidelis Otiga (49 years old) and Chukwuma Kennedy (50 years old), were promptly apprehended by law enforcement officers. Following their arrest, they were taken into custody and transferred to the Lagos State Police Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public. He emphasized the ongoing battle against drug misuse and abuse in Lagos State, which poses a significant threat to individuals and society as a whole. He said; “The seizure of this large cache of illicit drugs deals a severe blow to drug traffickers and highlights the efforts of the Lagos State Police Command in combating drug-related crimes. This interception not only prevents these harmful substances from reaching the streets but also disrupts the operations of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking.

“Law enforcement agencies in Lagos State are working in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to implement effective strategies aimed at curbing drug abuse. Through decisive action against drug traffickers and the seizure of illegal narcotics, the police demonstrate their dedication to protecting lives and maintaining law and order in the region.

“As the investigation progresses, the police will diligently gather evidence against the suspects in preparation for their prosecution. This successful operation reinforces public confidence in the efforts of the Lagos State Police Command to create a secure and drug-free environment for residents”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspects through his official Twitter handle.