Police say NHFSS needed in fight against forest-related crimes

By Uche Kenechukwu

The Nigeria Police Force has commended the activities of Officers and men of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) and also assured its readiness to work with the Service to enhance security of lives and property of the people.

The new Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Wale Abbas, stated this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Burutu Area command and stressed the need to have officers and men of NHFSS within forests and farms in the state.

According to a report by the Delta State Commander of the NHFSS, dated Thursday, July 27 and submitted to the Deputy Commander General of the NHFSS in charge of Technical Service, Dr. John Metchie which this paper saw Friday, CP Wale Abbas also specifically requested that the Delta state command of the Hunters Service should deploy the operatives and pledged the readiness of the state Police Command to work with them.

According to CP Wale Abbas, the NHFSS are the only solution to the crimes committed in the nation’s forests and farms, saying he is fully committed and ready to collaborate with the NHFSS in Delta State.

In his response, the Delta State Commander of the NHFSS, Amb Jonathan thanked the Delta State Police boss, CP Wale Abbas for welcoming the NHFSS in the state with open hands and also his appreciation of the contributions of Hunter Service operatives in combating crimes and criminalities in the country.

He assured CP Abbas of the readiness of the NHFSS to work with him and his command in nipping crimes especially in the area of information and intelligence gathering as well as effectively manning the forests and farms against kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and other related crimes.

Among officers and men of the NHFSS present during the visit are Delta State AC Operations Ese, Camp Commander Tony, AC stock as well as operatives of the Service in the department of Border security.