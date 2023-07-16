Police rescue aged woman from her bullying daughter in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Police operatives attached to the Abagana Division in the Anambra command have rescued an aged woman from her bullying 50 year old daughter, Ukamaka Udeugbo at Umudunu village, Abagana in Njikoka local government area.

In a video clip that has gone viral, Ukamaka was seen flogging her naked aged woman repeatedly and throwing buckets of water on her as she lay on the floor.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said Ukamaka has been arrested and detained for prosecution.

According to the PPRO, the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has directed the transfer of the case to the State CID in the public interest.

The PPRO also said the CP has authorized that the aged woman be handed to the Commissioner for Women Affairs for adequate care by the Anambra State government.

He said the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.