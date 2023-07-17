Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims chained to pillars in Anambra

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, Anambra State Police Command, weekend, rescued three abducted persons, who were chained to the pillars of a building in Umuohi village, Okija, by suspected insurgents.

Arrested were two suspects identified as Okika Chukwujekwu, 31 and Slyvester Ikwuanusi, 55.

The feat, according to spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, “followed the confession by the notorious gang leader, popularly known as ‘Totoritor’ who was arrested earlier and had been in police custody.

“He was identified on July 7, 2023 by a victim with gunshot injury before he was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the rescued citizens have been kept incommunicado and chained to pillars in the compound of Onyeka Aduba alias Totoritor at Umuohi village, Okija, for weeks before their rescue.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has urged the people of Anambra State to disregard propaganda by outlawed groups and continue to partner with the police and other security agencies in the state to restore peace to Anambra State.

“They are encouraged to report suspicious persons and unusual movement they may observe to the nearest police station or through the command emergency number for prompt response.”