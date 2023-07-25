Police rescue 2 stolen Bayelsa children in Abia, Enugu

…Boy sold for N1m and girl, N.8m

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Police operatives of the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department, Bayelsa State Police Command have busted a child trafficking syndicate and rescued two children stolen from Beyelsa in Enugu and Abia states.

The rescued kids were identified as Success, a girl, aged four and Prince, a male, aged two.

Spokesperson of the Bayelsa State police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed their rescue, yesterday, in Yenagoa.

He said: “The children were stolen by one Sunday Aniele, 22 years and Chioma Obi, 24 years, on June 19, 2023, at Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“On that fateful day, Chioma Obi, who claimed to be a sister of Sunday Aniele took the children away under the guise of purchasing drugs for them, unknown to their parents, the children were taken out of the state to an unknown destination.

“After a diligent investigation by police operatives, crisscrossing Delta, Anambra, Enugu and Abia states, Sunday Aniele and Chioma Obi were arrested at Ughelli, Delta State on July 7, 2023.

“Subsequently, one Kingsley Chimobi, 28 years, and Harriet Chukwu, 36 years, were arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State on July 10, 2023.

“Further investigation took the Police team to Enugu, where Success was recovered on July 21, 2023, and Abangwa, Abia State where Prince was recovered on July 22, 2023.

“The suspects have admitted to collecting N1.6 million for the two children.