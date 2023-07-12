Police parades teenager, others for robbing social media boyfriend N1.5 million

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday paraded a 17-year-old girl for luring a male social media friend to Osun and robbed him of N1.5 million.

The Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe while addressing newsmen at the Command headquarters in Osogbo, said the male victim who was lured to Ikire, Irewole local government area of the state from Lagos lodged a complaint after he was robbed.

According to him, the victim, who met the suspect on social media and had been chatting was lured to Victory’s boyfriend’s house in the town where he was robbed of the said amount.

The victim’s phone was collected and the money was transferred from his account during the investigation, two other accomplices, Ariyo Abayomi, 32 and Adeleke Opeyemi, 24, were arrested and would be arraigned in court soon.

Similarly, eight other suspects were paraded over the armed robbery.

Obinna Chihuzo, 33, Igwe Chukwudi, 41, Ogbonna Destiny, 28, Eze Nwaze, 40, Olamilekan Samson, 30 and Kola Akinolu, 29 were paraded for armed robbery terrorizing motorists along Osun/Ife express road and exhibits, including Pistol (English) locally double barrel gun, varieties of phones, computer laptops among other things were recovered from them.

Abdulwasiu Jato, 47 and Kolawole Iwalaye, 39 were paraded for receiving stolen vehicles, including a Toyota Camry (Muzzle) 2009 model registered with KUJ 619 DB and a Toyota Corolla, 2012 model registered with KSF 407 HW.