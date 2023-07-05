Police officer feared dead as warring thug groups clash in Kano

Police extortion

By Bashir Bello

A policeman whose identity is yet to be disclosed has been reported feared dead during a clash between warring or rival thug groups at Rimi market within Kano metropolis.

While the spokesperson, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna insisted that the officer was only injured, an eyewitness said the police officer was lynched to death by the thugs.

SP Haruna said the officer was injured and later rushed to the Murtala Muhammad specialist hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The Image-maker further said the command has arrested seven thugs in connection with the face-off.

According to him, “At about 11am on Tuesday morning. A report was received that group of thugs were fighting at Rimi market within Kano metropolis and they are attempting to attack innocent citizens.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel immediately mobilized team of policemen to the scene. Seven suspects were arrested. However, in the process a police officer sustained injury on his head. He was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad specialist hospital where he was treated and discharged.

“The Commissioner of Police directed that the suspects be transferred to Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, State CID for a discreet investigation after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution,” SP Haruna stated.

On the other hand, an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, the incident occurred when the rival thug groups clashed in the area and the police officers stormed the area to restore normalcy.

The eyewitness, said the police failed to disperse the thugs who turned their aggression towards the police by throwing stones and in the process, the officer fell from the police vehicle and was lynched to death by the thugs.