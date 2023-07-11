Police neutralise alleged sit-at-home enforcer in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi Police Command said it neutralised a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), allegedly trying to enforce the sit-at-home order in the state.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakiliki by its Spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Onovwakpoyeya, on July 10 at about 1350hrs, some armed men, suspected to be IPOB members, went to Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state and started shooting sporadically.

“On receiving the information, the operatives of the command immediately swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase.

“The hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel, which resulted in one of them being neutralised, while the others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds,” Onovwakpoyeya stated.

She explained that the operatives recovered some exhibits, including one blue Highlander jeep, riddled with bullets.

She added that other exhibits were one pump action gun, five cartridges, four cellphones, one Sumec Firman generator and charms.

Also recovered, she said, were assorted kinds of provisions robbed from shops, one red and one black face mask.

The rest included 10 expended pump action gun cartridges and nine expended shells of AK 47 rifle ammunition. (NAN)