Police knocked over detention of Bayelsa lawmaker for ‘undisclosed reasons’

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State and former member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency, Israel Sunny-Goli, has berated officers of the Nigeria Police Force identified as SWAT, Abuja over what he described as a “Gestapo fashion attempt to whisk away the Minority Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, and member representing Nembe Constituency 2, Edward Irigha Brigidi over some undisclosed reasons.”

The former federal lawmaker in a statement made available to journalists in Yenagoa on Monday said the arrested state lawmaker who has since been released is not a nonentity and therefore cannot be so treated like a common criminal without taking into cognizance the institution he represents

He said: “I condemn in the strongest terms, the obnoxious and irresponsible use of force by officers of the Nigerian Police on a member of a revered institution such as the Legislature, in the guise of effecting an arrest.

“It is noteworthy to state that the Minority Leader in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Irigha Brigidi is not a nonentity, and thus cannot be so treated like a common criminal without taking into cognizance the institution he represents. This sordid behaviour by officers of the Nigerian Police is unacceptable in a democracy, and it stands to be condemned.

“If the Nigerian Police have any compelling reason(s) for wanting to have him interrogated, some procedures must be followed, which include extending an invitation to him through the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

“The Nigerian Police Force must at all times demonstrate utmost professionalism when dealing with the Nigerian public. “