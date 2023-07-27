Police kill three suspected fleeing criminals during crossfire in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed three suspected criminals during crossfire in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Polycarp Emeka, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, during a media briefing.

Emeka said men of the C4i Intelligence unit has during its investigation on different incidents killed three of the fleeing suspected kidnappers and killers on police wanted list.

He stated that the operatives in one of the operations dislodged the camp of a notorious kidnapping gang in Emohua Local Government Area and fatally wounded on le Chinedu Azunda, suspected to be involved in the murder of the Protocol Officer to the former Chief of Staff to Rivers State Government, Emeka Woke..

Emeka said: “Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, while acting on intelligent-led policing and a follow-up in a case of Kidnapping/Murder, arrested one suspect that ran away to Magboro Community in Owode Ibafo of Ogun State in connection with the kidnap and murder of late Justice Azunda, the Protocol Officer to the Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Rivers State from Isiodu Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have collected a ransom of Two Million Naira (N2, 000, 000 .00) through a bank transaction from the family of the victim, before he was murdered.

“During the raid on the camp located in Isiodu/Elibrada Forest, on 20th July, 2023, members of the gang engaged the police operatives in a gun battle during which one suspect was fatally wounded while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“The fatally wounded suspect was identified as one Chinedu Azunda M, popularly known as Omo, aged 36 years, a native of Isiodu Community in Emohua Local Government Area.”

The CP further hinted that two others where killed while carrying out robbery activities in Port Harcourt City LGA, adding that their remains have been deposited at a mortuary.

He said: “In a related development, Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, on at about 1600hrs, received a distress call, that some group of armed robbers were operating on gun point in Ikwerre Road, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, and snatched a black color Lexus SUV.

“Operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspects. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime of serial Car snatching syndicate in the state. They led Police Operatives to their criminal hideout in Igwuruta forest.

On sighting the Police, the hoodlums opened fire and engaged the Police in a gun duel, due to the superior fire power of the Police, others escaped with bullet wounds while two suspects who made an attempt to escape, were demobilized and rearrested with bullet wounds and were rushed to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment, and the Doctor on duty confirmed them dead.

He, however, noted that the Command is not unaware of plans by some criminal gangs of their willingness to repent, adding that police will match those who have refused to turn a new leaf bumper to bumper and fire to fire.