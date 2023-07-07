Police kill one terrorist, arrest two, recover 100 rustled cattle in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives have killed one suspected terrorist, arrested two others and recovered 100 rustled cattle in Katsina communities.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Sadiq Abubakar who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said nemesis caught up with the suspects following receipt of a credible intelligence report on their activities and hideout.

Consequently, the DPO Danja led police operatives to a gun duel with the suspected terrorists, who attacked Fulani settlements at Unguwar Rogo and Rafin Gora in Danja LGA, Katsina and successfully repelled them, recovering 100 cattle in the process.

The neutralised body of one of the suspected terrorists was found in the course of scanning the scene. ASP Sadiq gave the identity of the suspected terrorists arrested as: Ahmadu Abubakar 30, also known as “Mai Boza’ of Wagini village in Batsari LGA, and Abbas Lawai 40, aka “Abbas Dogo” of Filin Polo quarters, Katsina LGA.

Both suspects confessed to have participated in the attack. They also confessed to being under the camp of one Surajo, a suspected notorious bandit leader. The duo also admitted to have participated previously in the attacks on Galadimawa, Karau-karau, Rijana, Fan Turawa communities, all in Kaduna State and some parts of Niger State.