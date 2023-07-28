Police kill 3 suspected criminals during crossfire in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed three suspected criminals during crossfire in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Emeka, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, during a media briefing.

Emeka said men of the C4i Intelligence unit had during its investigation on different incidents, killed three of the fleeing suspected kidnappers and killers on police wanted list.

He said the operatives in one of the operations dislodged the camp of a notorious kidnapping gang in Emohua Local Government Area of the state and fatally wounded one Chinedu Azunda, suspected to be involved in the murder of the Protocol Officer to the former Chief of Staff to Rivers State Government, Emeka Woke.

Emeka said: “Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, while acting on intelligent-led policing and a follow-up in a case of kidnapping/murder, arrested one suspect that ran away to Magboro community in Owode Obafemi LGA of Ogun State in connection with the kidnap and murder of late Justice Azunda, the Protocol Officer to the Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Rivers State from Isiodu Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have collected a ransom of N2 million through a bank transaction from the family of the victim, before he was murdered.

“During the raid on the camp located in Isiodu/Elibrada Forest, on July 20, 2023, members of the gang engaged the police operatives in a gun battle during which one suspect was fatally wounded while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“The fatally wounded suspect was identified as one Chinedu Azunda, popularly known as Omo, aged 36 years, a native of Isiodu community in Emohua Local Government Area.”

The CP further said two others were killed while carrying out robbery activities in Port Harcourt City LGA, adding that their remains had been deposited at a mortuary.

He said: “In a related development, Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, received a distress call that some group of armed robbers were operating on gun point in Ikwerre Road, in Port Harcourt City LGA, and snatched a Lexus SUV.

“Operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspects. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime of serial car snatching syndicate in the state. They led Police operatives to their criminal hideout in Igwuruta forest.

“On sighting the Police, the hoodlums opened fire and engaged the Police in a gun duel, due to the superior fire power of the Police, others escaped with bullet wounds while two suspects, who made an attempt to escape, were demobilized and rearrested with bullet wounds and were rushed to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment, and the Doctor on duty confirmed them dead.”