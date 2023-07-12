Police kill 2 kidnappers, rescue a female victim in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

SECURITY operatives in Anambra State yesterday gunned down two persons during gun battle along the Uga -Ezinifite road in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye told reporters in Awka that the hoodlums refused to stop when police operatives asked them to and rather opened fire on his men.

He said the joint security operatives attached to Forwarding Operating Base, FOB, on patrol observed that the two vehicles driving suspiciously in an ash highlander jeep and a white Lexus 305 refused to stop.

“The occupants started shooting sporadically to escape police screening and the joint forces engaged the armed hoodlums, neutralized two of the gang members and recovered one of the operational vehicles, two automatic pump action guns, eleven live cartridges, and a bag containing one walkie-talkie, one cell phone and incriminating items, while others escaped the scene with other vehicles.

“In an intense chase by the joint forces, the deadly gang abandoned the white Lexus 350 jeep and took to their heels. “Further scrutiny showed evidence of blood stains on all the vehicles as they escaped with bullet wounds”, the CP said.

Adeoye added that yesterday, the police, in collaboration with Anambra State Vigilante at Ichida bus stop along the Ichida -Igboukwu road, rescued a woman from kidnappers and arrested two members of the gang.

Items recovered from them include one Ak47 rifle, two pump action guns, two Ak47 magazines, 32 live ammunition and one Highlander jeep belonging to the victim.

According to him, preliminary information revealed that the gang of eight hoodlums were operating with two vehicles namely, a grey Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350 and abducted the victim in her ash coloured Highlander jeep.

He said investigation is on to track the remaining gang members.

The Commissioner urged operators of public and private hospitals in the state to admit, but report anyone with bullet wound or related injuries to the nearest Police Station.