Police intercept illicit drugs worth N13m in Lagos, arrest suspects

By Esther Onyegbula

Illicit drugs worth N13 Million have been impounded by policemen attached to Aswani Division Lagos State Police Command.

It was gathered that substances suspected to be Indian Hemp were intercepted along Mushin, Isolo road on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at about 11: 56pm during routine stop-and-search.

Also, the police arrested two suspects identified as Fidelis Otiga and Chukwuma Kennedy aged 49 and 50 respectively, in whose vehicle the drugs were found.

Confirming the incident, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, said “The illicit drugs with a street value of Thirteen Million Naira (N13,000,000.00) were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with registration number KJA 118 HV.”

“The suspects and exhibit have since been transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustained fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in Lagos State.