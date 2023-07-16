Police intercept armed robbery gang, recover tricycle, 2 pistols in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has intercepted an armed robbery gang at Neni in Anaocha local government area and recovered a tricycle and two pistols from them.

The incident happened on Saturday night.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the gang was smashed following information that they were fleeing and heading towards Neni from Awka.

According to him, the Police, who were on patrol with the local vigilante, laid an ambush for the robbers and apprehended them.

The suspects arrested are Ebuka Madu, 22 years, of Umunze, Chinedu Godwin, 23 years, from Enugu State, and Udegbunam Chikezie,18 years, of Neni.

Items recovered from them were one Baretta Pistol, one locally made Chief Revolver Pistol, twelve rounds of live, and one expended ammunition and the tricycle.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has already directed that the suspects be arraigned in court after a diligent investigation.