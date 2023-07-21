Police in Benue arraign herder for alleged open grazing

The Police in Benue on Friday arraigned a herder, Saleh Abu, for allegedly grazing cows openly and causing damage to crops.

Abu, who lives at Awe Azara, Nasarawa State, appeared before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, open grazing and damage to crops.

The prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato, said that the police received a report of the alleged crimes on July 17, from one Mr Sesugh Hiligh.

He said that, on July 17, the defendant and others at large entered with their cows and sheep, into Hiligh’s guinea corn, maize and melon farm at Railway Mbamar Village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

The prosecutor added that the defendant and the others grazed their cows and sheep on the farm and the animals ate crops worth N700,000.

He said that the offences contravened Section 97 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue, 2004, and Section 19(1)(2)(3) of Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches (Establishment) Law of Benue, 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Roseline Iyorshie, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

Iyorshie adjourned the case until Aug. 21 for mention.