Police foil cult initiation, arrest 5 suspects, rescue victim

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

Policemen attached to Tolu Division, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested five suspected cultists while attempting to initiate their victim into their cult group.

The suspects identified as Peter Odumola, 19; Promise Benjamin, 20; Emmanuel Ikechuckwu, 19; Richards Adu, 18 and Abdullahi Nasiru, 20 were arrested on July 9, 2023 about 2a.m., following receipt of a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation in a hotel in the Ajegunle area of state.

Confirming the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, said: “The victim was successfully rescued. The suspects would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, has charged Lagosians to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality.

In a related development, a 33-year-old suspected cultist, Idris Ayinla, is currently being investigated by operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Lagos State Police Command.

Ayinla was arrested on July 8, 2023, in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

It was learned that the Police recovered one semi-automatic pistol, four live bullets and one hat with cult insignia from him.

The suspects, Idris Ayinla alongside three other occupants were in a red Toyota Matrix with number plate EKY 638 EX, heading towards Oniru beach when the operatives on routine patrol of Admiralty Road, Ikoyi flagged them down.