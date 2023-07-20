Police foil attempted attack on Imo Council of traditional rulers’ chairman 

The Police Command in Imo says its operatives foiled gunmen’ attack on the Chairman, Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, at his Amaifeke palace in Orlu Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said a local security operative died from gunshot wounds after the attack.

“Police operatives of Orlu Divisional Headquarters in a joint operation with the Local Vigilantes of Amaifeke ancient Kingdom, Orlu on 18/07/2023 at about 1415hrs foiled attempts to invade the palace of the Chairman Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, HRH Eze Emmanuel Okeke at Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers shooting sporadically and fighting their way into the palace but were given a stiff resistance by Police operatives and local vigilantes who professionally took vintage positions and engage the hoodlums in a protracted gun duel,” he noted.

Okoye said the stiff resistance by the joint security operatives forced the hoodlums to flee to the adjourning bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

According to him, two local vigilante operatives whose names are withheld for security reasons were fatally injured in the ensuing gun duel and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, one of them died while receiving medical attention, while the other is in stable condition.

“On combing the adjourning bushes, blood stains were seen which evidentially suggested that the hoodlums were fatally hit,” he noted.

Okoye said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Ahmed Barde had directed that the people of Amaifeke Kingdom go about their lawful business as adequate security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrences.

He said an intensive manhunt for the assailants had been launched, noting that the suspects would be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“More so, the CP beckons on the general public particularly owners of hospitals and first aid outlets to swiftly report persons seen with or treating gunshot injury in the state to the nearest Police station,” he stressed.

He further urged members of the public to call 08034773600 or 08098880197, being the command’s emergency numbers.