Police confirm kidnap of native doctor in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra, has confirmed the kidnap of a popular native doctor, and the killing of two other persons suspected to be his aides in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Onitsha.

Ikenga said that the incident happened around 11:30 p.m on Sunday at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

NAN reports that the native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki” is a popular native doctor in Anambra.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the native doctor known for exhibiting his affluence and power in the social media was said to have been kidnapped from his hotel at Oba community on Sunday night.