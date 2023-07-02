Police confirm kidnap of Imo supermarket owner

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Police Command on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of the owner of a popular Supermarket, Johnny Supermarket, in Owerri, Imo state, John Ugorji, last Friday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

He explained at the time the police got a distress call on the kidnap incident it moved into action but on reaching there the kidnappers had abducted the man.

According to Police, “On 30/06/2023 at about 0200hrs, a distress call was received from an eyewitness at Ikenegbu, Owerri Urban, that he saw armed men dragging a man out of his vehicle and taking him hostage.

“On receipt of this info, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping squad were swiftly marshaled to the scene. But unfortunately, the hoodlums had already escaped with the unsuspecting victim, highly suspected to be one John Ugorji ‘m’ before the arrival of Police Operatives, a vehicle suspected to be that of the victim was recovered at the Station.”

“The Victim’s family is yet to make an official report to the Police. However discreet investigations are ongoing for possible rescue of the kidnapped victims as well as the arrest of his Kidnappers,” he further said.