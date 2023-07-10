Police commence investigation into suspected murder of Engineer at Dawaki, Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The FCT Police Command on Sunday disclosed that it has commenced investigation into the suspected murder of a construction engineer, Mr. Humpjtey Nnaji whose decomposing corpse was discovered in his apartment at Dawaki area of Abuja on Saturday

Residents of the estate where Engr. Nnaji lives were said to have contacted the Police when they percieved a very toxic odour emanating from the engineer’s apartment on Saturday and promptly contacted the Police.

On getting to the apartment and forcing the doors open, the Police found his decomposing body and a hammar near his head which was suspected to have been used to smash his head.

Aside the hammar, some cords were found round his neck and hands, giving the impression that he was tied to a Chair before he was killed.

FCT Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh while confirming the incident said investigation has commenced on the matter.

According to sources, a written note by someone who wrote the name Alfa was seen on his table claiming he killed the deceased to avenge the death of his sister.

The note also alleged that the decessed was using other girls for Yahoo Plus.

Meanwhile, the Police from FCT Command have evacuated the corpse of the engineer while the apartment has been cordoned off