Police chase hoodlums, recover rifles with bullets in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—Police operatives in Kaduna State, have, during their patrol and surveillance, chased two hoodlums near the Katsina border and recovered two AK-47 rifles each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, in a statement, yesterday, explained that “on July 18, 2023, about 2205hrs, the operatives of the Kaduna Police Command while on routine patrol along Hukunyi-Danja Road, a border between Kaduna and Katsina states sighted two persons riding a motorcycle in a very suspicious manner.

“The situation prompted the patrol team to give them a hot pursuit and on sensing danger, they immediately ran into the nearby forest to avoid been apprehended. As a result, their luggage fell off the bike. When the said luggage was searched, two AK-47 rifles loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition each were recovered.

“In a bid to ensure that the hoodlums are not giving any room to operate, the patrol combed the entire area throughout the night in order to guarantee the safety of the road users and the adjoining communities.”