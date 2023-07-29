Police bust armed robbery gang, recovers weapons, stolen tricycles in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The Ogbaru Division of the Anambra State Police Command has smashed a notorious armed robbery gang that has been tormenting members of the public in Okpoko, Obosi, Atani, Oba and environs for several months.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the feat was achieved in collaboration with the community vigilante groups in the area.

According to him, the leader of the gang, whose name was given as Jekwu, was earlier arrested on 11th July 2023.

He added that during interrogation, Jekwu provided clues that were followed up and surveillance was mounted on other members of the gang, which culminated in the arrest of another member as he attempted to evacuate the gang’s arms from Jekwu’s hideout.

Ikenga said one pump action semi-automatic gun and two locally made pistols were recovered, while the second gang member was also taken into custody.

He added that further interrogation led to the recovery of five stolen tricycles from the gang, with registration numbers NSH 156 VU, NNE 622 UW, NSH 203 VU, UKP 349 UV and UML 359 WV.

Ikenga said the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, while commending various vigilante groups who partner with the police to provide quality security for people of Anambra State, called on owners of the recovered tricycles to come forward with proof of ownership to collect them.