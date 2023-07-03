Police attaches not your domestic servants —Osun police warns public servants

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Monday warned government officials to desist from using police officers attached to them as domestic servants.

In a statement issued by the Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, she said police officers attached to public servants are to ensure their safety not as domestic aides.

It reads, “The Osun State Police Command is miffed with consternation the way and manner these personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties such as carrying hand Bags, Umbrellas, the opening of Gate etc, and wish to state emphatically that the policemen attached to them are meant to protect their lives and property and not serve as domestic servants.

“The Command, therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats, as such behaviour is highly unethical, unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring such police personnel.

“These categories of Government officials are enjoined to employ the services of domestic staff/Personal Assistants to carry out such services”.