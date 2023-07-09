Police assert ban on tricycles, motorcycles operations at night in Kwara

The Police Command in Kwara has reminded residents of the state that the ban on tricycles and motorcycles operations at night is still in force.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

It quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, saying that she wishes to remind motorcycle and tricycle operators of the ban on their operations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. throughout the state.

Smarting from a meeting held by the CP and the associations of both groups on Friday at the police headquarters in Ilorin, the new police chief reminded the unions of the existential law promulgated by the state government banning their operations at the said time.

She also restated her commitment to enforcing the laws to the letter.

She advised the union leaders to warn their members of the command’s readiness to start enforcing the laws and prosecuting any member caught violating them.

The Police commissioner warned criminal elements in the state to change their evil ways or risk grave consequences.

She advised law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation, either from criminals or law enforcement agencies.

Adelesi stated that no stone would be left unturned to ensure crimes and criminality become a thing of the past in Kwara, as it’s not going to be business as usual for lawbreakers in the state.