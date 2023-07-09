Police arrest suspected cult member in Lagos, recover pistol

Police extortion

The police command in Lagos State has arrested a suspected cultist, Idris Ayinla, 33, in the Ikoyi area of the state .

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday morning by operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“The suspect alongside three other occupants were in a red Toyota Matrix with registration number EKY 638 EX, heading towards Oniru Beach when the operatives on routine patrol of Admiralty Road, Ikoyi flagged them down.

“After the driver had brought the car to a stop, one of the occupants offered the officers some money, which they declined, rather insisting on searching the vehicle.

“Sensing danger, the suspects all ran out of the car and Ayinla shot at the operatives while attempting to escape.

“The operatives responded swiftly, as a result of which he (Ayinla) sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, and they arrested him,” he said.

The spokesperson said that one semi-automatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia ,were recovered from him.

He said that the suspect had been transferred to the command headquarters for harmonisation with ongoing investigations into activities of cultists within the state, after which all culpable suspects would be arraigned.

According to him, efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The image-maker said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, commended the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and his operatives for their alertness and dedication to duty.

He said that the CP had assured Lagos residents of the command’s continued resolve to ensure their safety and security at all times. (NAN)