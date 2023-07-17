Police arrest five suspected kidnappers in Rivers, recover GPMG, other guns

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Police Command said its operatives have arrested five suspected kidnappers in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwonyi Emeka, at the Command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt yesterday, told newsmen that operatives of the Hunter team of the Command stormed the camp of the kidnappers and arrested the suspects.

He mentioned that some of the arrested suspects are Orlu Gabriel, and ThankGod Wori, but regretted that the ring leaderPrincewill Orlu escaped.

Emeka disclosed that two AK 47 riffles,142 AK 47 riffles ammunition,24 FMC ammunition, 20 GPMG ammunition,4 bulletproof vests, and 36 knee guards were recovered.

The CP further revealed that on July 14, operatives acting on credible intelligence got wind that there were cult activities along Rumukrushi pipeline, adding that the police personnel stormed the area, and on sighting the officers, the hoodlums took to their heels.