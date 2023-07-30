Police arrest 88 suspected criminals in Lagos

LAGOS—The Police Command in Lagos State said it has arrested no fewer than 88 suspected criminals, 24 hours after the launch of “Operation Flush.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, made the disclosure when Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, CRAN, hosted him during its monthly congress in Ikeja.

The “Operation Flush” was launched by the command last Thursday following security concerns by some residents.

Owohunwa said during the massive raid, some hard drugs and arms were recovered, stressing that in the following week, the suspects would be paraded.

He said one of the locations of security concerns raised include Orile/Iganmu axis, stressing that the current tension in the area was linked to the bridge.

He said: “On Thursday, we held a meeting and we launched the Operation Flush. So, many divisions have undertaken raids of black spots.

“We have taken some actions. If you pass through Orile, you will see it and we are going to have permanent police deployment along that stretch, but it didn’t stop there.

“I had to call the local government chairman. The truth is that the place isn’t under construction. So, I think the best way to manage it is to have palliatives and then there will be some raids to complement it.”

The police boss, who commended CRAN members for the security feedbacks he always received, called for a stronger synergy between the association and the command.

He said: “You are helping me by partnering with me, because you are on the ground. I have received quality information, criminal valuable information from some of my friends, even till this morning.

“I will naturally act, it is a practical example here. So, it is in my interest that we partner, I will gain from it.”

On gender based violence, the commissioner said he has up scaled the capacity of the unit since he assumed office.

He noted that gender based violence, sexual abuse and family related violence remained one of the highest crimes in Lagos State.