Police arrest 5 armed robbers in Jigawa

By Bashir Bello

The Jigawa State Police Command has apprehended five armed robbers specialized in the snatching of motorcycles from their innocent owners in the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects were caught after nemesis caught up with them and their criminal activities were exposed.

DSP Shiisu revealed that the suspects had confessed to using dangerous weapons to rob their victims and steal their motorcycles.

He said, “On July 9, 2023, around 2000hrs, Ashiru Musa, a 24-year-old resident of Kyaran village in Dutse Local Government Area, reported that on the same day at about 1830hrs, while riding his motorcycle from Rafawa to Darau Mallam Musa Road in Dutse LGA, he approached a cyclist to guide him to Karnaya village. However, the cyclist forced him to stop, threatened him with knives, and robbed him of his red Boxer motorcycle with registration number AYE 918 UP from Ogun State.

“In response to the report, the patrol team from the Fanisau Division, with the assistance of hunters, swiftly took action and apprehended Tijjani Haruna, a 19-year-old, and Baballe Abdulrahman, a 25-year-old, both from Gyabiya village in Dutse LGA.

“After interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime while the knives, cables, and the stolen motorcycle were found in their possession. Upon completion of the investigation, the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” DSP Shiisu said.

The Police spokesman added, “In another development, based on a tip-off on July 1, 2023, at around 2200hrs, a team of policemen from the Ringim Division, with the assistance of a local vigilante group, arrested Ahmadu Audu, 20 years old, Shuaibu Bayeri, 20 years old, and Samaila Musa, 20 years old, all from Majiyawar Kirdau village in Ringim LGA. They were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and causing grievous harm.

“During the investigation, the suspects confessed to being involved in the snatching of numerous motorcycles in Ringim LGA and neighboring LGAs. They also provided information about other gang members and a receiver in Gezawa LGA of Kano State.

“After a thorough investigation, all the suspects will be charged to court to face the full consequences of the law,” DSP Shiisu noted.