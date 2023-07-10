Police arrest 4 men for alleged cattle rustling, kidnapping in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa has arrested four suspects for alleged cattle rustling and kidnapping activities.



The command’s Spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who said this in a statement on Monday in Yola, stated that its Crack Squad team in collaboration with hunters made the arrest.



Nguroje stated that the suspects were arrested at Amtasa Village along Hong Local Government Area (LGA) to ensure safety and security of lives and property.



He said that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included two AK-47 Rifles, 73 cows, 346 sheeps, two magazines loaded with 13 rounds of live ammunitions.



“The suspects during interrogation confessed partaking in some cattle rustling and kidnapping activities, particularly in Song, Gombi, Maiha LGAs and Cameroon Republic.



“The Commissioner of Police (CP), Afolabi Babatola, directed Commander, Crack Squad, SP Dibal Tijjani, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) around border axis to checkmate criminal activities in their areas and apprehend them.”



Nguroje further noted that the CP directed that the matter be investigated and called on the general public, especially those around the border areas to report men of suspicious character to the police.



According to him, they should report them via emergency lines: 08089671313, 08107364974 and 08053872326.



He also called on members of the public especially those that lost their animals to report to police headquarters to claim them with evidence.