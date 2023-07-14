Police arrest 30 suspected criminals, foil kidnap attempt in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives in Katsina State said it arrested no fewer than 30 suspected criminals for various heinous offences in Katsina communities within the last one week.

They also rescued kidnapped victims and recovered rustled animals from suspected bandits during the period under review.

The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq who disclosed this at a press conference on Friday said 24 suspected social miscreants were arrested when police operatives raided flashpoints in Yan Taba, Sabuwar unguwa, Tudun Yan Lihidda, and Jan Bango quarters, all in Katsina metropolis. A large cache of dangerous weapons, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and spirit solution, among others, were recovered from the suspects.

ASP Sadiq also disclosed that within the period under review police operatives also foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued five victims unhurt from suspected terrorists armed with dangerous weapons when they attacked Hayin Shebau village, Matazu LGA where they kidnapped five (5) women and children.

Also arrested by the police in the last one week in Katsina is a suspected notorious terrorists informant, identified as Ismail Abubakar, 30, alias BB, of Bugaje, Jibia LGA. According to ASP Sadiq, the suspect in the course of investigation confessed to the commission of the offense and further revealed that he once orchestrated the kidnapping of his friend, for which he received the sum of N300,000 as his share from the proceeds.

During the period under review, the Katsina Police Command said a suspected notorious armed robber and receiver of stolen property identified as Tasiu Haruna, 24, of Kwaciyal Village, Kankia LGA was arrested also. According to ASP Sadiq, Tasiu specializes in strangulating unsuspecting commercial motorcycle riders and robbing them off their motorcycle.