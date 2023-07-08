Police arrest 207 phone snatchers, thugs, others in Kaduna

Police arrested 207 phone snatching suspects in Kaduna State in the last one week.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Mohammed Jalige, stated in Kaduna on Saturday that the arrests followed raids on identified black spots in the state.

He added that other suspects were arrested for ATM card swapping, armed robbery and thuggery.

Jalige stated also that some of the suspects had been charged to court while others were still being investigated. (NAN)