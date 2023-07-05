Police, army in joint operation recover 10 guns in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri— A joint operation by the Police and soldiers from 3 Battalion in Warri, Delta State, has led to the recovery of 10 guns, loaded magazines, and bullets belonging to kidnappers and hoodlums terrorising Ekpan area of Warri.

The state police spokesman, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement, saying the weapons hidden at an uncompleted building in the area, include one AK-47 riffle, assault rifles, pistols, English pump action gun and others.

He said: “On 03/07/2023 at 1600hrs, a combined team of policemen attached to Ekpan division and military personnel of 3 Battalion of Nigerian Army Ekpan, on a sting operation raided their hideout at Agadaga Avenue off Jakpa Road, Ekpan, where a thorough search was conducted at an uncompleted building during which one AK-47 rifle with five magazines loaded with 161 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“One assault rifle with two magazines loaded with 59 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two English pump-action guns, 110 rounds of live cartridges, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, one toy gun, cutlasses and a bunch of charms wrapped in a cap were retrieved. A frantic effort to arrest the criminal syndicate is ongoing.”

The police enjoined the public to volunteer timely information on suspicious moves and activities around them, stressing that such would speed up crime fighting in the state.