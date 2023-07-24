Police Academy opens online portal for admission

The Nigeria Police Academy has opened an online portal for applications for its 10th regular course cadet degree programme by interested and qualified Nigerian candidates.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who said this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, added that the online registration process would run for a period of six weeks, starting from July 24 to Sept. 3.

Adejobi said that admission into the academy would avail both male and female Nigerians of good character the opportunity of serving the country.

According to him, applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN) and 2023 JAMB result, with a score of not less than 180.

The police spokesman said that the candidate must have selected Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, as the first choice in the JAMB form.

He said that applicant must also possess a minimum of six credits at not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent, with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

Adejobi said that applicant must be between 17 and 21 years of age by Oct. 31 and must be medically, physically and psychologically fit.

“The applicant must not be less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m tall for females, with not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement, for males only.

“The applicant must not be married or pregnant at the time of admission and must have a valid email address and phone number.

“Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) statements of result or certificates before 2019 will not be accepted,” he said.

Adejobi, who said that the method of application was virtual, urged interested applicants who meet the criteria to visit the academy’s website on https://www.polac.edu.ng and generate Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) code.

He said that the code would be used to make payment of a non-refundable fee of N3,500 through any commercial bank branch in Nigeria.

“Successful payment will open up a form that applicants are required to fill out and upload scanned copies of their SSCE results, birth and state of origin certificates.

“Thereafter, applicants are required to print out completed online forms and guarantor forms to be filled and submitted at the Nigeria Police Academy during the physical screening.

“Automated physical screening exercise will hold at the academy at a date to be communicated in due course,” he said.

The police spokesman said that successful candidates would participate in a computer-based test (CBT), a subsequent automated medical screening exercise and an automated interview/selection exercise for final selection of candidates.

He said that successful candidates would undergo a five-year academic and police training, leading to the award of a Bachelor’s degree and commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police II.

Adejobi further stated that the acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, had pledged transparency and accountability in the process.

He said that Egbetokun urged applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the application process to indulge in fraudulent practices.