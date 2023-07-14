Poco Lee Homecoming Party: Reports of cult attacks are nothing but lies, says LASU Management

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos State University (LASU) has issued a press release addressing the recent allegations of cult attacks during the “Party with Poco Lee (Homecoming Concert),” a musical show featuring popular dancer Poco Lee and musician Bella Shmurda.

The university management expressed regret over the incidents that occurred at the event while refuting the sensationalized narrative being spread on social media.

The press release signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi debunked claims of physical attacks on the performing artists or students by cultists. He read; “For the records, we wish to debunk claims of physical attacks on either the artists who came to perform or students by cultists being spread about. We state unequivocally that at no point was Bella Shmurda or Polo Lee or any other artiste attacked. Bella himself has validated this on his social media channels.

“While there were indeed pockets of squabbles among revelers as to be expected in such a show, reports of fight break out or cult clashes are nothing but fallacies.

“We also wish to state for the records that the uproar that greeted the event towards its tail end was caused largely by reactions of excited students at having one of their own perform live for them on their campus. This is coupled with the issue of crowd control resulting from poor logistics and planning by the organisers, an independent entertainment outfit.

“From credible reports, the organisers of the show had sold tickets online with instructions for the attendees to obtain their tickets physically at the venue of the show. However, the crowd of students at the venue was beyond the provision of tickets made by the organisers leaving the men of the LASU security team to swiftly act to manage the situation with the support of men from other security agencies who had been invited before the show.

“Furthermore, even though the crowd was well controlled, the sighting of some of their own who have become celebrities did cause excitement from the students resulting in rowdiness.

“Seeing that some criminal elements were going to take advantage of the situation to perpetuate their evil intentions, the Security Team swiftly brought the show to an abrupt end and disperse the crowd around 5:30 pm. Indeed, the event ended with no single record of cult attacks as being purported.

“The General Public is therefore urged to be wary of the falsehood being orchestrated against the name of the University at this time when the institution is being celebrated nationally and internationally over her recent exploits.

“LASU has zero tolerance for cultism, which is evident in the fact that there have been zero reports of incidents of cult activities in the University for several years now.

“We thank all those who have expressed concerns over the incident and assure that the security of lives and properties of our students and staff will continue to be paramount to the management of the University”.

Recall yesterday night, LASU became the most trending topic on Twitter as several netizens alleged that a fight between cultists occurred within the school premises.