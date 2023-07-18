PMS Pump Hike: Be patient with Tinubu,  Ekiti  Governor, Oyebanji begs Nigerians 

By Henry Umoru

AS reactions trail the latest hike in petrol pump price from N500 per litre to N617 per litre, the governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

According to the Ekiti State Governor, Nigerians sjould exercise more restrain with the Federal Government Tinubu over the difficulties the Fuel Subsidy removal must have caused them.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja at the National Assembly after a courtesy call on the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as well as Ekiti state representatives in the National Assembly, Governor Oyebanji promised that Nigerians would soon get the benefit of their sacrifices.

Ekiti State Governor said, “Nigerians should be patient with President Bola Tinubu, you cannot eat an omelets without breaking an egg, there is no microwave solution to our problem, you must confront these challenges headon.

“You must thank the president for having the courage for taking the bull by the horn. If we are going to get out of this wood we must take very hard decisions.

“I just plead with Nigerians to be patient, very soon they will know that the President meant well.”

Oyebanji however expressed appreciation to the leadership of the ruling party the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the President, and to the entire senate for the choice of Opeyemi Bamidele as the senate Majority leader.

“The Governor said, ” He is the best choice anybody can make. Bamidele is a worthy representative from Ekiti State, we are proud of him, he is my brother, he is my collaborator and he has the capacity and the ability to assist the leadership of the Senate to ensure a smooth implementation of the President’s agenda at the senate.

“In Ekiti State he has contributed immensely to political developments in the State. You can see us together today, we just met with all the members of the National Assembly from Ekiti, both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives on the need to align our priorities in the interest of our people.”