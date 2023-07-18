PMS: Ibadan residents groan as NNPCL increases pump price

By Adeola Badru

Ibadan residents on Tuesday morning were greeted with an increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit also called petrol as the product now sells at N617 in NNPCL stations.

Petrol which was sold between N500 and N510 was adjusted to N616 in Ibadan and environs.

Some residents in Ibadan said it would bring more hardship to the people as cost of transportation and food will be increased.

While speaking with Vanguard, some of the residents described what they referred to as ‘unannounced increment’ as a calculated attempt to reduce the purchasing powers of Nigerians and increase hunger in the land.

Some of them who were of the opinion that Nigerians well-being and standard of living are being threatened, berated government for not providing needed palliatives before removing the fuel subsidy.

They, however, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to increase minimum wage, provide meaningful palliatives and fast track them to cushion the hardship Nigerians face at the moment.

Recall that Garba Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, in May 31 announced the adjustment of the pump prices of PMS across their retail outlets from N197 to N537.

He explained that it was to reflect the current market realities at that time.