PMNCH pushes for more policies, programmes for youth, adolescents inclusion

ABUJA – AS the global young population growth hits over 1.8 billion, their issues are deemed to be prioritized by policymakers and remain in the front burner and center, which a nonprofit organization, the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health organization, PMNCH, Thursday pushed for more policies, projects and programmes for youth and adolescents inclusion.

Speaking via a webinar media interaction, the Senior Strategic Adviser and Team Lead for Global Forum for Adolescents, PMNCH, Anshu Mohan, made this known while speaking on an earlier conference tagged ‘Women Deliver 2023′, which Mohan explained that PMNCH’s participation was very important based on the conversations that erupted among stakeholders including top Government officials on Health, Gender, Intergovernmental affairs, and many others, where they pointed out it is important for adolescent girls as it concerns their wellbeing, which there was a call to move forward in mobilizing $1 billion towards adolescent girls’ wellbeing programmes.

She further stated that it was a huge moment to mobilize young people for the campaign, the 1.8 billion in campaign informed five lessons and the outcomes don’t stop as PMNCH has kick started many conversations going forward beyond even deliver that to continue to the Global Forum for adolescent leading well into the SDGs Summit as well as next year as well, and the 1.8 billion is a multi-year campaign.

According to her, there was also a youth pre-conference, which created the agenda for the Global Forum for Adolescents going forward and continue giving meaningful adolescent and youth engagement, hence Women Deliver was an important milestone, and more engagements are ongoing as they talk to more partners ahead of the Global Forum for Adolescents slated for October 11 and 12, 2023.

She said: “The ‘1.8 billion Young People for Change Campaign’ is to bring together young people and demand for more investment, policies, programmes that solve their needs.

“The Global Forum is one of the biggest milestones under that campaign, and it has three objectives; one is to bring together policymakers and young people, as well as other stakeholders including academia and donors, to discuss solutions, evidence and also gaps that have been identified and how those solutions can be can be used for scaling up and to addressing those gaps.

“So, again, by the very positioning of it, the Global Forum for Adolescents is very unique, never has there been a Forum of this sort which is for the adolescents dedicated for them, to their issues and needs and will bring together as I said before, multiple constituencies that are interested in and other championing the cause of adolescence, we will bring new evidence.

“So there will be sharing of new evidence that we have done over the past three, four years, which includes the Adolescent Well-being Framework, it includes the BMG collection, an investment case for adolescent well being as well as approaches for measurement of Adolescent Well-being.

“So on one hand, you will have all this new evidence and knowledge and then we will bring together stakeholders to act on this new knowledge and to take this new knowledge to demand for action and to request policy bearers and office bearers and duty holders to do requests for commitments to address adolescent’s well being.

“For us, the Global Forum for adolescents but on multiple level multi-pronged approaches to make sure that we bring in the request for continued financing, political attention for adolescents and young people.

“And the conversations are kicked started at the Global Forum do not end here, they continue beyond because 1.8 is a multi year campaign.

“We are going to continue the discussions. The Forum is a milestone where work actually starts not ends.

“So we will be kick-starting a multi-year journey of continuously advocating for adolescents through the Global Forum for Adolescents and setting the tone for agenda for post 2030 because the SDGs conclude in seven years, and then we have to start thinking of what happens after that.”

Meanwhile speaking on the post 2030 Agenda she said, “In the post 2030 agenda adolescents have to be front and center of any conversation.”

Meanwhile, she (Mohan) assured that demands of young people will be shared including that of Women Deliver conference.

“The multiple issues the conversation has been at different levels, from the granular issues like mental health, and menstrual hygiene, which has come up in a big way is normally a taboo subject, as opposed to violence against women.

“So some of the strands that are coming out of Women Deliver around here, One, is menstrual hygiene, mental health at the safe spaces, creating solutions that address these challenges but at the same time at a bigger level, the conversation has been around patriarchy and how patriarchal norms have always been detrimental to the well being of women and how we need to move forward as united trust against the rollback that is happening globally against the rights and autonomy of women and adolescents.

“Again, it’s been a huge role, mobilizing and speaking to young people, more than 1 million young people in getting what they want and add to the conversation that we have heard here at Women Deliver.

“By the time we actually hit the Global Forum for Adolescents, we would have spoken to 1 million young people and we will be setting up an agenda for action.

“The demands of young people will be shared with policymakers asking them to make commitments on the demands of these young people, including on Women Deliver has for us.

“It was a key listening moment as to what young people want and what especially what young girls want because we talk in silos”, she said.

However, she asserted that I meaningfully engaging adolescents demands capacity building on both sides (Adolescents and policymakers), while young people and adolescents need to continuously talk about their demands with a united voice based on their lived experiences.

“And on the other side, policymakers and people in positions of influence and who have the power to make decisions that will impact the life of these young people’s, we have to build their capacities to make them receptive to these judgments.

“And I am by no means saying that they are not receptive to this just as they are but this is a piece of work that we need to continuously work on to make sure that both sides are talking to each other.

“And we have to absolutely stop tokenistic engagement. This has to be not about having a seat at the table. This is about listening with the intention to act on it, to respond and to create those spaces when young people feel comfortable and they feel safe in making the demand policy bearers.

“And the Global Forum for Adolescents is going to be one such platform where we bring together intergenerational conversations, creative spaces for them to be acted on.

“We have been having these conversations for quite some time. It is time to move into action. It is time to act upon this to make it real and from both sides, and I encourage young people to continue this journey of breaking down doors and owning the space and pushing hard.

“We as catalyst and bridge build capacities of both sides to engage thoughtfully and productively in this conversation”, she added.