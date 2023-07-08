Plateau United get new leadership

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Hosea Mutla has been named the Acting General Manager, Plateau United Football Club as Danjuma Isandu is now the Assistant General Manager of the Club.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang approved the appointments which are with immediate effect.

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere said, “Mr. Mutla who has profound understanding and experience in football management, is expected to consolidate on the Club’s Management team and ensure that the position of the Club in Nigerian football is elevated to the peak.”

Before his appointment, Mr. Mutla served as Assistant General Manager of Plateau United from 2004 – 2007 and was saddled with the responsibility of selection of coaches, organizing home matches, and recruitment of players.

Bere added that “Isandu, a former Nigerian professional footballer, who played as a striker, winger and a Midfielder is a graduate of Political Science, University of Abuja. His record-breaking goal-scoring ability and outstanding performance for 1992 under 23 Flying Eagles at the All African Games remains indelible and memorable in the history of Nigerian Football.”

Isandu who is known for his dedication, commitment and distinctive performance, served in several clubs among which are NASCO Jets, El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Borno State, Mighty Jets, JIB, BCC Lions and Plateau United.