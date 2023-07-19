Plateau: Troops seize 1,000 cows grazing communities’ farmlands

….As militias kill 2 persons at Wereng community in LG

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos —Operatives of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, have seized no fewer than 1000 cows and a large number of sheep alleged released by herders to graze on farmlands in communities in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This came as two persons were confirmed killed at Wereng community in Riyom LGA following attacks by armed men described by villagers as “Fulani militias.”

It was gathered that operatives of OpSH, had earlier on Tuesday repelled the gunmen at Gwarim neighbourhood but extended their attacks to Kuru Station, Wereng and Rinyan.

But yesterday, two persons were killed by the gunmen at Wereng community.

It will be recalled that the survivors camping in the different camps in the state and the senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Planf, raised the alarm over sustained grazing on farms, calling for an urgent step to arrest the situation.

Meanwhile, confirming the seizure of the cows, Media Information Officer, OpSH, Captain James Oya, said: “In an ongoing effort to address the security concerns in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops of Operation Operation Safe Haven today (yesterday) seized over 1,000 cattle and a large number of sheep grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Dungmunan village in Bwai district of Mangu LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that these cattle and sheep came from Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs respectively, and are currently in their custody for necessary action. Recall that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division NA and Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General AE Abubakar had promised to seriously tackle the root causes of the crisis and block anything that could lead to renewed attacks in the Mangu general area.”