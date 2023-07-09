Plateau: Residents protest fresh attack in Mangu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Residents of Sabon Gari, Mangu Halle in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State have protested the Saturday night killing of not less than 15 people in the community and called on security agents to take on the attackers who they say are Fulanis.

Recall that at about 10.30 pm on Saturday, armed men invaded Farin Kasa, Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in the Mangu District of the Mangu LGA, killed some people and burnt many houses even as Churches were closed on Sunday morning in the affected communities and environs.

The people raised concerns about food security as sustained attacks in the last two months have left over 200 people dead, thousands displaced and unable to go to the farm as herders graze freely on farmlands in the deserted communities.

Reports have it that the leader of the Mwaghavul youths, Sunday Dankaka was also attacked but he survived and is being treated in a hospital.

Ephraim Kuyahar said, “How long will we continue to cry, the Fulani herders and their mercenaries attacking and killing us are not ghosts. They have occupied many communities in Mwaghavul land and roam about freely with their cows. How can the security say they don’t know them?”

However, Capt. James Oya, the Spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH keeping the peace in the State said, “There was an incident, right now, we are in Mangu, I don’t have the detailed information, once I have, I will get back to you.”